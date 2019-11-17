2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana Gubernatorial General/Runoff Election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below are the results from races that were featured on WAFB’s broadcast. To see additional results visit WAFB’s Vote Louisiana section or click the link here.
STATEWIDE
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
- 62 District: Roy Daryl Adams will win race for State Rep – Dist. 62, WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects.
- 68 District: Scott McKnight (R) will win race for State Rep. Dist. 68, WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects.
- 70 District: Barbara Freiberg (R) will win race for State Rep. Dist. 70, WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects.
- 71 District: “Buddy” Mincey, Jr. (R) elected as State Rep, Dist. 71, WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects.
STATE SENATE
- 16 District: Franklin Foil (R) will win race for State Senate Dist. 16, WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects.
DISTRICT JUDGES
- 19th Division L: “Ron” Johnson (D) will win the race for 19th JDC Judge, WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects.
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE
- 1 District: “Will” Crain (R) will win race for Assoc. Justice - Supreme Court, WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH SHERIFF
Voters hoping to find their polling location or learn more about the choices that will appear on their ballot are urged to use Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, or the SOS Voter Portal.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.