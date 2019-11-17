Deuce McAllister sees challenge for Saints at Tampa Bay

The Saints’ offense failed to score a touchdown for the third time this year as the Falcons limited them to just nine points. They’ll be tested against a Bucs defense that has all the tools necessary to continue the trend “They’re starting to get going, particularly up front,” McAllister says. "You talk about Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh, you look at Devin White. There’s some weapons on the backside as far as that defense is concerned. And then offensively, there’s weapons all over that side so this is an opponent you have to take seriously, even if their record doesn’t show it.”