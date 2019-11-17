Deuce McAllister sees challenge for Saints at Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are heading into a road game coming off a loss for the second time this season and just like their September contest at Seattle, they’ll be without a star player. Marshon Lattimore has already been ruled out of the contest after leaving New Orleans’ loss to the Falcons with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.
“He’s a difference maker," Deuce McAllister says of Lattimore. "The one thing that you have to be able to do is make sure you can keep things in front of you. It’ll challenge them on some of the coverages they can run if Marshon has to miss a significant amount of time because he is a playmaker for you.”
The Saints’ offense failed to score a touchdown for the third time this year as the Falcons limited them to just nine points. They’ll be tested against a Bucs defense that has all the tools necessary to continue the trend “They’re starting to get going, particularly up front,” McAllister says. "You talk about Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh, you look at Devin White. There’s some weapons on the backside as far as that defense is concerned. And then offensively, there’s weapons all over that side so this is an opponent you have to take seriously, even if their record doesn’t show it.”
McAllister will be on FOX 8 Live Tailgate in Tampa at 10 AM to continue previewing the game.
