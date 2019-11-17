Cazes elected to fifth term as West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters elected West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes to his fifth term in office during a General Election held Saturday, Oct. 12 in Louisiana, according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Cazes, the incumbent Democrat, faced two newcomer Democratic challengers, Barnell Williams of Addis and Mike Zito of Port Allen.
Cazes easily captured a majority in the 2015 race, but with strong criticisms from his competitors and members of the public over the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s handling of the deputy-involved shooting death of Josef Richardson it remained to be seen whether he’d maintained enough trust among voters to secure a lead in this race.
Cazes also drew criticism at the end of his last tenure after a 9News investigation showed an undocumented immigrant, serving time for a sex crime against a 13-year-old girl, working unsupervised at his home.
The revelations led to the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) investigating whether the sheriff broke any laws by having an inmate working at his home and by driving a parish van for personal use. DOC forwarded their findings to Louisiana State Police, which cleared the sheriff of any wrongdoing.
Cazes’ campaign played up “stability” in the community and pushed the narrative that the trust between his office and the community would take years to build with a new candidate.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.