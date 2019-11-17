All eyes on President Trump after Edwards prevails against Republican offensive in governor’s race

(WAFB) - Self-proclaimed political outsider Edward “Eddie” Rispone will remain a political outsider after being defeated in a runoff for governor by Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards.
Despite a well-organized offensive by prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump, Rispone was unable to secure the support necessary to unseat the Deep South’s sole Democratic governor.
Edwards would go on to address Trump directly for his role in the onslaught during his victory speech Saturday, Nov. 16.
“God bless his heart,” said Edwards. He was met with cheers and applause from the members of his audience who are well-versed in Deep South derision.
The president consistently tweeted from his account to encourage turnout among Conservative voters and trade barbs with Edwards on social media throughout the campaign. However, the president did not immediately tweet or otherwise issue a response to Edward’s victory as of Saturday night.
