2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round)

____________
CLASS 5A
(1) Acadiana - 78
(32) Benton - 28
____________
(16) Walker - 63
(17) Thibodaux - 21
____________
(9) Central - 30
(24) East St. John - 34
____________
(8) Airline - 55
(25) Southside - 14
____________
(5) Zachary - 39
(28) Live Oak - 7
____________
(12) Hahnville - 28
(21) Chalmette - 6
____________
(13) Dutchtown - 27
(20) Ruston - 29
____________
(4) East Ascension - 20
(29) Terrebonne - 6
____________
(3) Alexandria - 42
(30) West Ouachita - 14
____________
(14) Barbe - 14
(19) Mandeville - 38
____________
(11) Haughton - 28
(22) Ouachita Parish - 7
____________
(6) Slidell - 14
(27) Comeaux - 42
____________
(7) Destrehan - 48
(26) Ponchatoula - 34
____________
(10) Sam Houston - 21
(23) Covington - 42
____________
(15) Captain Shreve - 34
(18) John Ehret - 7
____________
(2) West Monroe - 47
(31) Central Lafourche - 0
____________
CLASS 4A
(1) Lakeshore - 50
(32) Istrouma - 0
____________
(16) Pearl River - 21
(17) Leesville - 47
____________
(9) Eunice - 35
(24) Plaquemine - 27
____________
(8) Bastrop - 56
(25) North Vermilion - 14
____________
(5) Carencro - 41
(28) Salmen - 7
____________
(12) Northwood - Shreveport - 7
(21) Rayne - 6
____________
(13) Peabody - 6
(20) Warren Easton - 44
____________
(4) Tioga - 24
(29) North DeSoto - 10
____________
(3) Edna Karr - 49
(30) Cecilia - 21
____________
(14) Franklinton - 23
(19) George Washington Carver - 34
____________
(11) Belle Chasse - 28
(22) Huntington - 14
____________
(6) Breaux Bridge - 35
(27) South Terrebonne - 12
____________
(7) Assumption - 24
(26) LaGrange - 13
____________
(10) Westgate - 39
(23) Livonia - 7
____________
(15) Minden - 13
(18) DeRidder - 14
____________
(2) Neville - 41
(31) South Lafourche - 14
____________
CLASS 3A
(1) St. James - 28
(32) Mansfield - 0
____________
(16) Jena - 6
(17) Green Oaks - 26
____________
(9) Donaldsonville - 22
(24) Brusly - 35
____________
(8) Marksville - 28
(25) Erath - 21
____________
(5) Caldwell Parish - 23
(28) Albany - 6
____________
(12) Union Parish - 37
(21) St. Martinville - 6
____________
(13) Booker T. Washington [SAT]
(20) Lutcher
____________
(4) Madison Prep - 41
(29) North Webster - 6
____________
(3) Loranger - 21
(30) Baker - 28
____________
(14) Iota - 32
(19) Wossman - 23
____________
(11) Lake Charles College Prep - 39
(22) Northwest - 32
____________
(6) McDonogh No. 35 - 29
(27) Mentorship Academy - 6
____________
(7) Church Point - 64
(26) Frederick A. Douglass - 26
____________
(10) Carroll - 20
(23) Jennings - 34
____________
(15) Kaplan - 46
(18) Bossier - 14
____________
(2) Sterlington - 37
(31) Crowley - 36 [OT]
____________
CLASS 2A
(1) Ferriday - 58
(32) Vinton - 0
____________
(16) Port Allen - 29
(17) Rayville - 6
____________
(9) Red River - 28
(24) Oakdale - 7
____________
(8) Kinder - 42
(25) Rosepine - 6
____________
(5) Amite - 38
(28) Winnfield - 9
____________
(12) Franklin - 12
(21) Welsh - 14
____________
(13) Lake Arthur - 38
(20) Loreauville - 48
____________
(4) Mangham - 54
(29) Jonesboro-Hodge - 6
____________
(3) North Caddo - 28
(30) Lakeside - 33
____________
(14) DeQuincy - 35
(19) Capitol - 40
____________
(11) South Plaquemines - 16
(22) Lakeview - 0
____________
(6) Kentwood - 31
(27) Bunkie - 0
____________
(7) Pine - 54
(26) Port Barre - 29
____________
(10) Avoyelles - 32
(23) St. Helena - 14
____________
(15) East Feliciana - 30
(18) General Trass - 12
____________
(2) Many - 59
(31) Vidalia - 0
____________
CLASS 1A
(1) West St. John
BYE
____________
(16) LaSalle - 28
(17) Arcadia - 14
____________
(9) Montgomery - 44
(24) Block - 0
____________
(8) Logansport
BYE
____________
(5) Centerville
BYE
____________
(12) Homer - 38
(21) Slaughter Community Charter - 12
____________
(11) East Beauregard - 68
(20) North Central - 22
____________
(4) Oak Grove
BYE
____________
(3) White Castle
BYE
____________
(14) Plain Dealing - 38
(19) Delta Charter - 42
____________
(11) Grand Lake - 28
(22) Merryville - 14
____________
(6) East Iberville
BYE
____________
(7) Haynesville
BYE
____________
(10) Basile - 49
(23) Lincoln Prep - 35
____________
(15) Gueydan - 30
(18) Delhi - 20
____________
(2) Oberlin
BYE
____________
DIV I
(1) Archbishop Rummel
BYE
____________
(9) C.E. Byrd - 40
(8) St. Augustine - 45
____________
(5) Scotlandville - 35
(12) McKinley - 0
____________
(4) Brother Martin
BYE
____________
(3) John Curtis
BYE
____________
(6) Jesuit - 33
(11) Archbishop Shaw - 0
____________
(7) Holy Cross - 7
(10) St. Paul’s - 9
____________
(2) Catholic
BYE
____________
DIV II
(1) St. Thomas More
BYE
____________
(9) Evangel Christian - 84
(8) E.D. White - 20
____________
(5) St. Louis Catholic - 42
(12) St. Michael - 21
____________
(13) Thomas Jefferson - 0
(4) Loyola Prep - 35
____________
(3) U-High - 49
(14) Lusher - 0
____________
(11) Vandebilt Catholic - 21
(6) Archbishop Hannan - 14
____________
(7) Teurlings Catholic - 18
(10) Parkview Baptist - 14
____________
BYE
(2) De La Salle
____________
DIV III
(1) Lafayette Christian
BYE
____________
(9) Holy Savior Menard - 28
(8) Ascension Episcopal - 25
____________
(5) Dunham
BYE
____________
BYE
(4) Isidore Newman
____________
(3) St. Charles Catholic
BYE
____________
(11) Northlake Christian - 0
(6) Episcopal - 51
____________
(7) Catholic - New Iberia - 48
(10) St. Thomas Aquinas - 12
____________
BYE
(2) Notre Dame
____________
DIV IV
(1) Vermilion Catholic - 50
(16) Ascension Christian - 7
____________
(9) Central Catholic - 15
(8) Country Day - 30
____________
(5) Ouachita Christian - 54
(12) Sacred Heart - Ville Platte - 0
____________
(13) St. Frederick - 12
(4) Calvary Baptist - 52
____________
(3) Ascension Catholic [SAT]
(14) Riverside Academy
____________
(11) St. Edmund - 7
(6) Southern Lab - 53
____________
(7) Catholic - Pointe Coupee - 28
(10) Cedar Creek - 7
____________
(15) Hamilton Christian - 0
(2) Opelousas Catholic - 69
____________
MAIS PLAYOFFS: CLASS 6A
(1) MRA - 42
(4) Oak Forest - 13
____________
____________
