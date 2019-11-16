2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round)

2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round)
High School Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
November 15, 2019 at 8:08 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:50 AM

The next season is here ... playoffs. It’s the first round and everyone is fighting to keep the season alive.

2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round) - Part 1
2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round) - Part 2
2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round) - Part 3
2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round) - Part 4
2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round) - Part 5
2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round) - Part 6
2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs (1st Round) - Part 7

____________

SCORES:

CLASS 5A

(1) Acadiana - 78

(32) Benton - 28

____________

(16) Walker - 63

(17) Thibodaux - 21

____________

(9) Central - 30

(24) East St. John - 34

____________

(8) Airline - 55

(25) Southside - 14

____________

(5) Zachary - 39

(28) Live Oak - 7

____________

(12) Hahnville - 28

(21) Chalmette - 6

____________

(13) Dutchtown - 27

(20) Ruston - 29

____________

(4) East Ascension - 20

(29) Terrebonne - 6

____________

(3) Alexandria - 42

(30) West Ouachita - 14

____________

(14) Barbe - 14

(19) Mandeville - 38

____________

(11) Haughton - 28

(22) Ouachita Parish - 7

____________

(6) Slidell - 14

(27) Comeaux - 42

____________

(7) Destrehan - 48

(26) Ponchatoula - 34

____________

(10) Sam Houston - 21

(23) Covington - 42

____________

(15) Captain Shreve - 34

(18) John Ehret - 7

____________

(2) West Monroe - 47

(31) Central Lafourche - 0

____________

CLASS 4A

(1) Lakeshore - 50

(32) Istrouma - 0

____________

(16) Pearl River - 21

(17) Leesville - 47

____________

(9) Eunice - 35

(24) Plaquemine - 27

____________

(8) Bastrop - 56

(25) North Vermilion - 14

____________

(5) Carencro - 41

(28) Salmen - 7

____________

(12) Northwood - Shreveport - 7

(21) Rayne - 6

____________

(13) Peabody - 6

(20) Warren Easton - 44

____________

(4) Tioga - 24

(29) North DeSoto - 10

____________

(3) Edna Karr - 49

(30) Cecilia - 21

____________

(14) Franklinton - 23

(19) George Washington Carver - 34

____________

(11) Belle Chasse - 28

(22) Huntington - 14

____________

(6) Breaux Bridge - 35

(27) South Terrebonne - 12

____________

(7) Assumption - 24

(26) LaGrange - 13

____________

(10) Westgate - 39

(23) Livonia - 7

____________

(15) Minden - 13

(18) DeRidder - 14

____________

(2) Neville - 41

(31) South Lafourche - 14

____________

CLASS 3A

(1) St. James - 28

(32) Mansfield - 0

____________

(16) Jena - 6

(17) Green Oaks - 26

____________

(9) Donaldsonville - 22

(24) Brusly - 35

____________

(8) Marksville - 28

(25) Erath - 21

____________

(5) Caldwell Parish - 23

(28) Albany - 6

____________

(12) Union Parish - 37

(21) St. Martinville - 6

____________

(13) Booker T. Washington [SAT]

(20) Lutcher

____________

(4) Madison Prep - 41

(29) North Webster - 6

____________

(3) Loranger - 21

(30) Baker - 28

____________

(14) Iota - 32

(19) Wossman - 23

____________

(11) Lake Charles College Prep - 39

(22) Northwest - 32

____________

(6) McDonogh No. 35 - 29

(27) Mentorship Academy - 6

____________

(7) Church Point - 64

(26) Frederick A. Douglass - 26

____________

(10) Carroll - 20

(23) Jennings - 34

____________

(15) Kaplan - 46

(18) Bossier - 14

____________

(2) Sterlington - 37

(31) Crowley - 36 [OT]

____________

CLASS 2A

(1) Ferriday - 58

(32) Vinton - 0

____________

(16) Port Allen - 29

(17) Rayville - 6

____________

(9) Red River - 28

(24) Oakdale - 7

____________

(8) Kinder - 42

(25) Rosepine - 6

____________

(5) Amite - 38

(28) Winnfield - 9

____________

(12) Franklin - 12

(21) Welsh - 14

____________

(13) Lake Arthur - 38

(20) Loreauville - 48

____________

(4) Mangham - 54

(29) Jonesboro-Hodge - 6

____________

(3) North Caddo - 28

(30) Lakeside - 33

____________

(14) DeQuincy - 35

(19) Capitol - 40

____________

(11) South Plaquemines - 16

(22) Lakeview - 0

____________

(6) Kentwood - 31

(27) Bunkie - 0

____________

(7) Pine - 54

(26) Port Barre - 29

____________

(10) Avoyelles - 32

(23) St. Helena - 14

____________

(15) East Feliciana - 30

(18) General Trass - 12

____________

(2) Many - 59

(31) Vidalia - 0

____________

CLASS 1A

(1) West St. John

BYE

____________

(16) LaSalle - 28

(17) Arcadia - 14

____________

(9) Montgomery - 44

(24) Block - 0

____________

(8) Logansport

BYE

____________

(5) Centerville

BYE

____________

(12) Homer - 38

(21) Slaughter Community Charter - 12

____________

(11) East Beauregard - 68

(20) North Central - 22

____________

(4) Oak Grove

BYE

____________

(3) White Castle

BYE

____________

(14) Plain Dealing - 38

(19) Delta Charter - 42

____________

(11) Grand Lake - 28

(22) Merryville - 14

____________

(6) East Iberville

BYE

____________

(7) Haynesville

BYE

____________

(10) Basile - 49

(23) Lincoln Prep - 35

____________

(15) Gueydan - 30

(18) Delhi - 20

____________

(2) Oberlin

BYE

____________

DIV I

(1) Archbishop Rummel

BYE

____________

(9) C.E. Byrd - 40

(8) St. Augustine - 45

____________

(5) Scotlandville - 35

(12) McKinley - 0

____________

(4) Brother Martin

BYE

____________

(3) John Curtis

BYE

____________

(6) Jesuit - 33

(11) Archbishop Shaw - 0

____________

(7) Holy Cross - 7

(10) St. Paul’s - 9

____________

(2) Catholic

BYE

____________

DIV II

(1) St. Thomas More

BYE

____________

(9) Evangel Christian - 84

(8) E.D. White - 20

____________

(5) St. Louis Catholic - 42

(12) St. Michael - 21

____________

(13) Thomas Jefferson - 0

(4) Loyola Prep - 35

____________

(3) U-High - 49

(14) Lusher - 0

____________

(11) Vandebilt Catholic - 21

(6) Archbishop Hannan - 14

____________

(7) Teurlings Catholic - 18

(10) Parkview Baptist - 14

____________

BYE

(2) De La Salle

____________

DIV III

(1) Lafayette Christian

BYE

____________

(9) Holy Savior Menard - 28

(8) Ascension Episcopal - 25

____________

(5) Dunham

BYE

____________

BYE

(4) Isidore Newman

____________

(3) St. Charles Catholic

BYE

____________

(11) Northlake Christian - 0

(6) Episcopal - 51

____________

(7) Catholic - New Iberia - 48

(10) St. Thomas Aquinas - 12

____________

BYE

(2) Notre Dame

____________

DIV IV

(1) Vermilion Catholic - 50

(16) Ascension Christian - 7

____________

(9) Central Catholic - 15

(8) Country Day - 30

____________

(5) Ouachita Christian - 54

(12) Sacred Heart - Ville Platte - 0

____________

(13) St. Frederick - 12

(4) Calvary Baptist - 52

____________

(3) Ascension Catholic [SAT]

(14) Riverside Academy

____________

(11) St. Edmund - 7

(6) Southern Lab - 53

____________

(7) Catholic - Pointe Coupee - 28

(10) Cedar Creek - 7

____________

(15) Hamilton Christian - 0

(2) Opelousas Catholic - 69

____________

MAIS PLAYOFFS: CLASS 6A

(1) MRA - 42

(4) Oak Forest - 13

____________

CLICK HERE FOR LHSAA PLAYOFF BRACKETS

____________

____________

