Service restored to voter information app, Secretary of State’s voter portal after temporary outage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The office of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says service has been restored after a temporary outage of the GeauxVote Mobile app and Secretary of State’s Voter Portal Saturday. Nov. 16.
A spokesperson for the office says the app and voter portal experienced technical difficulties. Those issues have since been addressed.
The Secretary of State’s Elections Division is prepared to provide that same information Louisianans typically access using the app and voter portal, such as helping a caller find out where they can vote and identifying which items will appear on the caller’s ballot. Voters can contact the election division by calling 800-883-2805.
