One injured in shooting on Underwood Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews transported one person who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Underwood Avenue Saturday. Nov. 16.
Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately provided, however the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed officers responded to the shooting in the 5300 block of Underwood Avenue.
Other details about the victim were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.