No. 23 LSU outlasts Nicholls St. in tough-fought game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nicholls State entered the PMAC on a mission and appeared to out-hustle No. 23 LSU in the first half but the Tigers regrouped and stymied the Colonel offense in the second half Saturday afternoon.
LSU (2-1) bounced back from its loss to VCU and outlasted Nicholls (2-2) to come away with the 75-65 win.
Senior guard Skylar Mays led the Tigers with 18 points. He also had eight rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Sophomore forward Darius Days and freshman forward Trendon Watford had career-highs, each scoring 17 points.
Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams added 11 points and pulled down 12 boards to get his fifth career double-double.
Dexter McClanahan led Nicholls with 20 points.
The Tigers outrebounded the Colonels 45-27. Nicholls forced a season-high 25 turnovers against LSU.
Nicholls State had a 29-21 lead in the first half after scoring nine straight points. However, LSU went on a 9-0 run just before halftime, including five points from Mays, to close the gap to 37-36 with the Colonels up.
The Tigers broke a 48-48 tie and took control of the game by scoring 10 straight points in the second half. The Colonels cut the lead to five but came no closer the rest of the game.
This was the 19th victory in a row for LSU against in-state opponents. The Tigers have won 11 straight games at home against non-conference opponents.
LSU will host Maryland-Baltimore County on Tuesday.
