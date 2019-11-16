Man drives car into Calcasieu Ship Channel, body recovered

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Parish Dive team have recovered a body after a subject drove their car into the Calcasieu Ship Channel, said Sheriff Ron Johnson.
Deputies received a call about a reckless driver near Hackberry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued to drive erratically, Johnson said.
Deputies then blocked La. 82 West to Texas, forcing the driver the head east. The chase reached the Cameron Ferry around 6:53 p.m. and the subject drove the vehicle through two barricades and into the ship channel.
At that time deputies say they heard what they believed to be a gunshot and saw the windshield of the sinking vehicle break but the subject did not surface, said Johnson.
Johnson said it is being investigated as an apparent suicide. He said the body had a gunshot wound and a revolver was found in the vehicle.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has not recovered the vehicle yet.
KPLC will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.