GAME UPDATES: Southern gets past Jackson State

Southern is coming off a 58-7 blowout win over non-conference Virginia University of Lynchburg. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton was 10-of-12 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Devon Benn led the ground attack with 120 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. The Jaguar offense racked up a total of 363 yards on the ground. The Jaguar defense held the Dragons to 147 total yards.