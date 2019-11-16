GAME UPDATES: Southern gets past Jackson State

Southern Jaguars Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 6:25 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern took on Jackson State on Saturday.

The Jags (7-4, 5-1 SWAC) got past the Tigers (4-7, 3-3 SWAC), 40-34.

Southern is coming off a 58-7 blowout win over non-conference Virginia University of Lynchburg. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton was 10-of-12 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Devon Benn led the ground attack with 120 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. The Jaguar offense racked up a total of 363 yards on the ground. The Jaguar defense held the Dragons to 147 total yards.

Jackson State fell 48-43 to Alabama A&M on Saturday. Southern beat Alabama A&M, 35-31, at home on Nov. 2.

