GAME UPDATES: No. 1 LSU vs Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) hopes to keep its undefeated streak alive against Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4 SEC) in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday.
The annual matchup on the gridiron between the Tigers and Rebels is known as the Magnolia Bowl. LSU leads the series 62-40-4 and is currently on a three-game win streak. Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN.
The Tigers are continuing their quest for an SEC championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. They are ranked No. 1 in the CFP for the first time since its inception in 2015.
LSU leads the SEC in total offense (538.4), passing offense (379.3), and red zone offense (48-of-49). The Tigers are No. 2 in the SEC in scoring offense (46.7).
Quarterback Joe Burrow leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards (3,198), passing yards per game (355.3), and passing touchdowns (33). He’s also first in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in points responsible for (218) and total offense (376.3). He’s on pace to break every LSU single-season passing record. In nine games, Burrow has completed 236-of-299 passes for 3,198 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has only four interceptions. He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in 13 straight games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in nine of the last 12 games.
Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (49 receptions, 889 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Justin Jefferson (62 catches, 898 yards, 9 touchdowns) rank No. 1 and No. 3 in the SEC in receiving yards per game with 111.1 and 99.8 yards respectively. LSU’s third receiver, Terrace Marshall Jr., has 24 grabs for 378 yards and eight touchdowns.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the SEC in touchdowns with 12 (11 rushing, 1 receiving). He’s also rushed for 100+ yards in four of LSU’s five SEC games. He’s No. 7 in the SEC in rushing yards per game (87.3). Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 786 yards on 135 attempts.
LSU’s defense ranks No. 2 in the conference in rushing yards per game (100.7), No. 7 in total defense (340.4), and No. 8 in scoring defense (22.3).
Linebacker Jacob Phillips ranks No. 4 in the SEC in tackles per game (7.9). He has 79 total tackles, while outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is No. 10 in the league in tackles for loss with 8.0. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. leads the SEC in passes defended (13) and he’s tied for the lead league in interceptions (4). Stingley has intercepted a pass in four of LSU’s last six games.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.