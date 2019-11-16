GAME UPDATES: No. 23 LSU outlasts Nicholls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 23 LSU hosted Nicholls State in the PMAC on Saturday.
The Tigers (2-1) held on for a 75-65 win over the Colonels (2-2).
LSU was coming off an 84-82 loss to VCU. Nicholls entered the game after an 81-66 victory over Paul Quinn College. The Colonels beat Pitt, 75-70 on Nov. 9 and fell 78-70 in overtime to Illinois before that.
LSU and Nicholls had met 18 previous times. The Tigers had won 17 of those matchups. The Colonels came away with a 62-53 victory on Nov. 16, 2010.
