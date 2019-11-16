FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool but dry Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will not be a reason for not exercising your civic duty today. As voters head to the polls they may want a jacket as temperatures will remain cool through the day.
But, a warming trend will be the big weather story for next week. The heavier coats will still be a good idea though early Sunday and again Monday morning as morning lows stay cold. The warming trend will be gradual as we move through the week.
Morning lows and afternoon highs will climb a few degrees each and every day. Highs will be in the mid 70°s by Wednesday.
Our next cold front is not expected to arrive until the first part of next weekend. That won’t be the best of news for the LSU home game next weekend as we will have to dodge scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.
A modest cooldown looks to occur for the first part of the following week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.