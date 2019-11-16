FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Be ready for another cold morning Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Be ready for another cold early morning Sunday.
Morning lows may dip to the freezing mark north and east of Baton Rouge, but the metro area is expected to remain just above freezing early Sunday morning. A few areas may have to contend with some patchy areas of light frost.
As we move through the new week, a warming trend will begin to take shape. The warm-up will be gradual instead of a drastic warm-up. So don’t swap out the jackets for short sleeves immediately.
Morning lows and afternoon highs will increase a few degrees each day during the work/school week. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s by Thursday.
Our next storm system and cold front are set to arrive by the end of the week. Models are not in agreement on the timing or intensity of the next weather maker. So for now, forecast confidence is pretty low. The models suggest a cold front will push into the area either Friday or Saturday, bringing decent rain chances with it. It’s too early to tell if severe weather will be in play.
For now, the First Alert Storm Team will hedge a bit more to a Saturday passage resulting in some LSU fans having to dodge some raindrops for next weekend’s home game.
