Fall household hazardous materials collection day to be held at LSU Touchdown Village

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish residents can drop off their household hazardous materials for Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The City-Parish will hold the semi-annual event at a new site—LSU Touchdown Village Parking Lot—near the LSU Business Education Complex, 4000 S. Quad Dr.
Residents should enter the event on S. Quad Dr. at the intersection of S. Quad Dr. and Engineering Lane. The event’s new location is designed to facilitate easier and more efficient travel through the drop-off area, with police officers on-site to help direct traffic.
“Our community’s participation in events like these continues to grow, an exciting trend that represents real progress toward how we responsibly dispose of hazardous waste in East Baton Rouge Parish,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “Through our new semi-annual disposal site at LSU, we will be able to efficiently meet this demand in a manner that is easily accessible and convenient for all residents.”
The City-Parish will only accept household hazardous materials from East Baton Rouge Parish residents presenting valid identification.
Accepted materials include the following: fire extinguishers, fertilizers, pool chemicals, insecticides, pesticides, gasoline, cleaning products, oil paint, and paint products, automobile tires, used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, oil and fuel filters, cooking oil, fluorescent tubes, ballasts and compact fluorescent bulbs, lead-acid, nickel-cadmium and alkaline batteries, stereos and televisions, ink cartridges, phones, fax machines, computer and computer components, flat-screen monitors, wires and laptops.
Any liquids must be labeled and in closed containers that hold five gallons or less.
Items that will not be accepted include: ammunition, explosives, fireworks, non-residential waste, radioactive devices such as smoke and fire detectors, large gas cylinders such as helium, acetylene or Freon, Styrofoam peanuts, school lab waste, white good appliances or furniture, copiers, construction and demolition debris, asbestos-containing building materials and biomedical hazardous material.
Over the past 28 years, Baton Rouge residents have safely disposed of more than three million pounds of household hazardous materials through these collection events, positively impacting the Baton Rouge environment, air, water, and soil.
Information provided by the Mayor’s Office.
