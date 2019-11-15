Zachary faces Live Oak in Southern La. Youth Football Super Bowl

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A talented youth football team from Zachary is playing in the Southern Louisiana Youth Football Association Super Bowl this weekend against Live Oak.
The Zachary Legends Junior Broncos ran the table in the regular season, setting up the showdown Saturday night.
“Last year, we lost to Central in the Super Bowl and from that moment, that group of seniors, we have decided that wasn’t going to happen,” said head coach Josh Willson. “They didn’t want that to happen again, so they’ve been working since this time last year to get to this point. It’s an accumulation of everything they’ve done since then, on and off the field.”
