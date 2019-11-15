ACTION JACKSON: Drivers claim Government Street repairs causing safety hazards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers along Government Street have expressed concerns about the road not being level, specifically between 15th and 22nd streets.
“They’ve had construction on the road for the longest time, so I was kind of hoping all those bumps would finally be fixed,” said one driver.
“I just hit it actually on my way down here to CVS and I hit it and I felt like if I was going a little bit faster I might have gone airborne,” said another driver.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Communications Director Rodney Mallet says they’re not finished with construction in that area.
“So what happens is they mill it and then they put down the base layer and then towards the end of the project, they put the final asphalt in, and that’s what they are going to do for the whole length of the project,” said Mallet.
Mallet says they’re also aware of drivers’ concerns and plan to address them soon.
“It is kind of a bumpy ride, so they’re going to go in the next couple of weeks, weather depending. They’re going to go through and put some more asphalt to try to make that ride less bumpy and the transitions a little bit smoother. We hope that this will be a destination area for people to come take their bikes, park, and walk, go to some of the businesses,” said Mallet.
DOTD crews put out signs to indicate where the large bumps are to caution drivers in the area. Mallet says the entire Government Street project, including bike lanes, will be complete by the end of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.