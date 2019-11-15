Two EBR deputies resign after controversial photo

Colonel White instructed Major Klug to counsel both involved parties and make them aware that there would be an investigation. Major Klug stated that during his verbal counsel on October 14th the deputy that sent the text stated that she was trying to cheer up the other deputy because he was sad that he was not allowed on the road at this time and was on administrative duty. She stated the picture and text was in reference to his sadness at “doing time” on administrative duty rather than working on patrol. The deputy pictured said that he felt that she was being silly in an effort to cheer him up. Major Klug notified both that an internal affairs investigation would be conducted when the Internal Affairs investigator returned.