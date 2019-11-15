Those close to LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire look back at his high school days

“And we just tried to motivate them. If they participated in something, they were going to finish out. If we buy pads, you’re going to play for the season. Yeah. Can’t get frustrated and quit in the middle. We don’t do the quitting in the middle. And we don’t do the just jumping around, changing teams because you’re upset. We didn’t do that either. That’s been since he started playing. The doubt has been his hype. It’s never his ability. It’s always his hype ‘til he would always ask me, ‘Mom, what else do I have to do? What do I have to do to keep proving myself?’ I told him, ‘Just keep enjoying the game and keep playing.’ Like last year, like I told him. I said, ‘You guys were defeated before you even played, before you even stepped on the field. You know? You let them get in your head. Talk to your teammates. Make sure everybody’s on the right page. You know? Y’all focus. And this is y’all game.’ And I think everybody came with the same mindset. Because that’s a talented group of young men,” his mother noted.