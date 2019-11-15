Testimony begins in trial of accused cop killer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony has begun in the trial of the man accused of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley.
Shreveport police Sgt. David Heaser was the first witness called in murder trial of 31-year-old Grover De’Aundre Cannon.
Cannon, of Shreveport, is suspected of fatally shooting LaValley when the officer responded to a call in 2015 in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron is in the Caddo courtroom for today’s proceedings.
