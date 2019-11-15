Sportsline Player of the Week: Zachary RB RJ Allen (Week 10)

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The final week of the high school football season saw an outstanding performance by one of the area’s powerhouse programs.
Zachary running back RJ Allen had 175 yards on 22 carries in the Broncos’ 35-33 win against Walker. The Broncos clinched district and are looking to make another Superdome run.
“Two-yard runs turn into 12 and then, you get enough of those that string together and then, you pop one for 30 and then, all of a sudden those yards start adding up, so it looked like he was feeling very comfortable with what was going on and seeing the holes well and he was able to go off pretty good,” said head coach David Brewerton.
“I was shocked; I didn’t know I had that many yards; I didn’t know I had that many yards, but I was happy though," added Allen.
WAFB is proud to present the Sportsline Player of the Week award to Zachary High School’s RJ Allen.
