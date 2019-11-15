South La. high school athletes sign letters of intent with colleges and universities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of Louisiana high school athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their sports careers at various colleges and universities.
One young man excited to be on the college court soon is Jalen Cook. The Walker four-star point guard signed with LSU. The 6-foot, 180 pounder is ranked the No. 16 point guard in the country and the No. 2 overall prospect in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.
It was also a big day of signings for the U-High Cubs, including four young men on the baseball diamond. Short stop Will Safford signed with Paul Mainieri’s LSU Tigers. Safford is a team captain who’s been an all-state selection. Big Dylan Carmouche is on his way to Starkville to pitch for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Pitcher Thomas Sotile is bound for Natchitoches and the Northwestern State Demons. Catcher Derrek Lathon signed with Mississippi College. From the world of track and field, DJ Morton will run for the Southeastern Lions. He’s the school’s record-holder in the 400 meters.
Zachary track and field star Sean Burrell chose to stay close to home, picking LSU over Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Texas. Burrell was the 2018-19 Louisiana Gatorade Male Track Athlete of the Year and is an eight-time individual 5A indoor/outdoor state champion in the 200, 400, high hurdles, and 4x1 relay. He’s helped Zachary to one outdoor team title with one season remaining. He’s also a two-time state champion as a member of the Broncos football team.
At McKinley, three young ladies signed to continue their basketball careers. Madison Branch is the only one staying in the state as she signed with Xavier in New Orleans. Kenyal Perry, a 6-foot-7 post player, is heading across state lines to play for the Aggies of Texas A&M. Erica Lafayette is heading up to New Jersey. She will play for Rutgers. Congrats to these three ladies as they’ll look to do damage this season under new head coach Temeka Johnson, a former LSU women’s basketball star.
It was a huge day over at Denham Springs. There were five signees, two of them for baseball. First baseman Brennan Hall stayed in the 225, as he signed with BRCC. Centerfielder Gabe Spedale signed with the Bengals of LSU-Eunice. Softball player Paige Luquette also takes her talents to LSU-Eunice. Tennis player Paige Duncan is heading to Virginia, as she signed with James Madison University. All-state center Kate Thompson signed to the University of Wisconsin. Thompson will become the first Wisconsin women’s basketball player from the state of Louisiana.
At St. Joseph’s Academy, two athletes made it official. Amber Haynes signed to play beach volleyball at LSU and Madison Corey will continue her soccer career with Mississippi College.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.