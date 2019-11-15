South La. high school athletes sign letters of intent with colleges and universities

At McKinley, three young ladies signed to continue their basketball careers. Madison Branch is the only one staying in the state as she signed with Xavier in New Orleans. Kenyal Perry, a 6-foot-7 post player, is heading across state lines to play for the Aggies of Texas A&M. Erica Lafayette is heading up to New Jersey. She will play for Rutgers. Congrats to these three ladies as they’ll look to do damage this season under new head coach Temeka Johnson, a former LSU women’s basketball star.