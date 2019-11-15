Officials remind Louisiana residents to get REAL ID before 2020 deadline

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are less than a year away from the deadline for Louisiana to become REAL ID compliant.
On Friday, Baton Rouge Airport officials will join TSA and Louisiana OMV administrators to remind the public that enforcement of the Real ID Act is less than one year away.
Millions of airline travelers across the country will be impacted by the act, which passed in 2005, and will be turned away from checkpoints if their licenses or identification cards do not meet new federal standards.
A valid U.S. passport, passport card, and a military ID are also acceptable Real ID-compliant forms of identification.
So what exactly is a “Real I.D.”?
Following the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the United States Government decided it needed a better, more authentic way of identifying citizens. Congress came up with the Real I.D. program. The Department of Homeland Security states on it’s website, “The REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.” The Act was passed in 2005 but has been delayed numerous times over the years by Congress.
How do I get a Real I.D.?
A Real I.D. CANNOT be obtained online. In order to obtain a Real I.D. you must go to your local DMV location and provide the following documentation:
- One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth (Birth Certificate, U.S. Passport, Valid Unexpired Foreign Passport)
- One document (with full name and Social Security Number) confirming Social Security Number (Social Security card, 1099 tax form, W-2 form)
- Two Documents (with current physical address) proving Louisiana residency (Utility bill or cable bill, School records, Louisiana Vehicle Registration Card, insurance policy or title, Housing lease or contract, mortgage statement, property or income tax statement, Military orders or military documents)
If applicable, you will need to provide one or more documents verifying any name changes.
If you are not a legal U.S. Citizen you will also need to provide one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status.
The deadline for Federal Real I.D. requirements is October 1. 2020.
