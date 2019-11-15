New Roads police captain accused of accepting money to ‘take care of’ tickets for resident, taking funds for upcoming birthday

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Captain Michael Shane Fabre with the New Roads Police Department on charges including two felony counts of malfeasance in office, one felony count of public bribery, and one misdemeanor count of theft less than $1,000.
Arrest documents obtained by WAFB show investigators were first alerted to a statement from a resident admitting he provided Fabre with money to “take care of" tickets issued to his girlfriend.
The resident later told deputies during an interview that his girlfriend received a ticket for disturbing the peace after a fight took place at her residence. The resident and his girlfriend allegedly reached out to Fabre for assistance. The resident told investigators Fabre told them to give him some money and he would take care of the ticket. The resident told investigators he gave Fabre $40 and that his girlfriend gave Fabre $60.
Investigators learned the resident later confronted Fabre to demand his money be returned. The resident said Fabre told him that he would provide the money at a later date. However, the resident demanded Fabre return the money immediately, at which point Fabre turned over $40 from his wallet. Investigators later learned the resident’s girlfriend was arrested in connection with the tickets Fabre was supposed to take care of.
Fabre initially denied all charges against him, but later admitted to taking the money during a polygraph test, according to arrest documents. Fabre told investigators that he forgot to handle the ticket.
Furthermore, Fabre admitted to taking $95 from an informant fund for personal use because his birthday was coming up and he had no money.
New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald told WAFB Fabre is suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation by the district attorney’s office.
