New Roads mayor declares Nov. 15 Ernest J. Gaines Day

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - New Roads is honoring a famous former resident by declaring Ernest J. Gaines Day.
Mayor Cornell Dukes made the proclamation Friday, Nov. 15. Gaines, an author known for writing The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1971) and A Lesson Before Dying, died on Nov. 5 at age 86.
The City of New Roads is also honoring the late author with a parade; his family is getting ready to lay him to rest.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services, located at 9348 Scenic Hwy. in Baton Rouge. A memorial will be held at the same location on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. with a service to follow.
