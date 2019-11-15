New Lake-Charles based app to provide same-day delivery in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new Lake Charles-born app, Gophr, will soon be offering same-day delivery on a variety of items, all from local brick and mortar businesses.
“A couple years back Warren Vandever and his father were building a home were building a home and they kept running out of materials and they were thinking wouldn’t it be awesome if someone could go ahead and bring me the supplies I need so I wouldn’t have to stop?” Crystal Day, director of field operations for Gophr, said.
Fast forward to 2019 and the McNeese SEED center held its annual business pitch competition where Gophr won first place.
“It was very integral for us to be able to put a team together and not worry about the overhead part of the rent and buying furniture and all those things," Day said.
Just this week, a version of the app, Gophr Direct, was released for local businesses.
“A customer would place an order like they always do, with the store and then the store would contact us and we would get a driver to pick up the item and send it out to the customer," Dria Waldroup, communications director for Gophr, said.
Melissa Hill, who owns Niche Creative Studio, said this partnership will be great for local businesses and their customers.
“I think it’s gonna be a good way for us to grow our business and be able to keep up with merchants, online stores like Amazon who have prime shipping. We can actually say we can do better than that and ship the same day," Hill said.
Once the customer app launches, they can order just about anything. Waldroup said they’re even looking to deliver alcohol once their company is permitted to do so.
“As long as it can be transported, we can transport it to you," Day said.
Gophr will deliver to anyone from Cameron to DeRidder and Vinton to Jennings.
The consumer app is expected to launch early 2020.
