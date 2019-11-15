Need a free ride to the polls? There’s an app for that.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Need a ride to the polls? There’s an app for that.
The NAACP Louisiana State Conference has contracted with Uber to get you to the polls on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Uber drivers will only transport you from your pickup location to your polling location and back.
To receive your courtesy ride to your polling location, use your smartphone’s camera app, press and hold the screen to scan the QR code for your respective city, and open the code’s link to schedule your ride within the Uber app.
You can call the number under your respective city to be assisted with scheduling a ride. You can also scroll down below and select your city’s Uber link.
Each city’s Uber link will be available at 6 a.m. on Election Day. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The organization also provided links to the voucher for Louisiana cities participating in the initiative.
- Alexandria: https://r.uber.com/SmYiEn38Eg
- Baton Rouge (70802-70810): https://r.uber.com/a4Lb38ZcDR
- Baton Rouge (70811-70820): https://r.uber.com/CtzaS8bTgi
- Lafayette: https://r.uber.com/deVXPLnT9g
- Lake Charles: https://r.uber.com/I5KPc3yRD8
- Monroe: https://r.uber.com/uUpps2KCSP
- New Orleans (70112-70119): https://r.uber.com/nXfeLooYsf
- New Orleans (70122-70131): https://r.uber.com/6NVrs0OcjX
- Shreveport: https://r.uber.com/pWjL1X4ujX
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.