Man charged with animal cruelty after reportedly shooting neighbor’s dog in the leg

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is now behind bars after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the leg.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office states on Thursday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Lombard Drive in reference to shots fired. When deputies got there, they began to look around and reportedly found a puddle of blood. It was later discovered the blood came from a dog that was shot in the leg.
Deputies spoke with the dog’s owner, who lives nearby on Denver Drive, who says he let his dog outside to use the bathroom and the dog got out of the fenced in yard through a hole. The owner goes on to say he started to get worried and began looking for his dog and found him on Lombard Drive.
The suspect, Darius Turner, claims his motion sensor light came on outside his house and due to an increase in recent suspicious activity, he went outside to make sure there were no intruders. The report says Turner claims he saw a black dog and a brown dog in his yard. He says he went outside to scare the dogs away when the black dog growled and charged at him.
Turner goes on to say he closed his door and went back into his house and got his Ruger 10-22 rifle. He says he came back outside and saw that the brown dog was still in his yard. Turner claims the dog growled, so he fired one shot towards the dog in an attempt to scare it. The dog was hit in the leg.
Turner was asked by deputies why he did not contact Animal Control or police, to which Turner reportedly replied he was not thinking and regrets not doing so. Turner was also asked why he retrieved his rifle if the dogs posed no immediate threat to him. Turner claims he didn’t know why and was acting on impulse.
Based on the above reported events, Turner was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and illegal use of a weapon.
