Man accused of setting brother’s truck on fire in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Maringouin man was arrested and accused of setting fire to his brother’s vehicle back in February.
Danyel Scott, 44, was arrested Nov. 13 on one count of simple arson, according to a Nov. 15 update from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
In the evening hours of Feb. 18, Pointe Coupee Fire District #4 requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) in determining the origin and cause of a vehicle fire located in the 900 block of Valverda Road in Maringouin.
After assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.
Deputies identified Scott as a suspect in the case.
Authorities obtained a warrant for Scott’s arrest and he was taken into custody Nov. 13.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case can submit anonymous tips either by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or submitting through the online tip form found at lasfm.org.
