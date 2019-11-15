Kenmore Microwave Ovens recalled due to burn hazard

(KFVS) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Kenmore Elite Microwave Ovens have been recalled on Nov. 14.
The microwaves have incorrect wiring which causes the outside to reach temperatures of more than 183 degrees Fahrenheit. This poses a burning hazard for the user.
They were sold at Sears and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores nationwide from May 2017 through July 2018 for around $350.
Commission officials said the recall is for 1,000-watt countertop convection microwave ovens under the Kenmore Elite brand name on April 27, 2017.
The first six digits of their serial numbers are identifiable by the numerals “170427”. The model number of the recalled microwaves is “204.77603610”.
The brand name, model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the back of the microwave ovens. The brand name is printed near the bottom of the door.
Commission officials said consumers should stop using the microwaves immediately and contact Sears for a free in-home repair.
The microwaves were made by Galanz Guangdong Microwave Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co. Ltd., of China.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.