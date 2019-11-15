Iberville students become first from Louisiana to win national AgriScience convention

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two kids at Iberville MSA West became the first students ever from Louisiana to win their division in AgriScience Fair at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
Christopher Johnson and Kennedy Christmas, both 11th graders at Iberville MSA, teamed up to represent the school.
The students presented an experiment on how to prolong the life of strawberries in a refrigerator. They washed the strawberries in aloe vera juice rather than water which they said helped seal in the moisture.
"It has healing components to is so I thought this would be the perfect method to eliminate the fungus that grows on strawberries, because the mold that grows on strawberries is not only a problem during transit and storage but it’s also a problem for harvesting,” Christmas said.
Christmas said she got the idea after her grandfather’s strawberries kept getting moldy.
“My grandfather is a strawberry farmer and he would sell his strawberries at farmers markets and by the time people go there most of his berries, out of one or two pounds, would mold,” she said.
Christmas said when it was announced they won, she was shocked.
“Like my jaw dropped,” she said. “I was crying. I was so excited.”
For winning, they will receive a cash prize, however, they said they do not know how much it is just yet.
