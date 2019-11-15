Gov. Edwards says good working relationship with president to continue should he be reelected

Gov. Edwards meets with supporters in Shreveport ahead of President Trump's rally
By Matt Houston | November 14, 2019 at 8:44 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 8:46 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - As he’s done each time the president has visited Louisiana recently, Governor John Bel Edwards also held his own rally Thursday, Nov. 14 in Shreveport.

WAFB caught up with Edwards before he left Baton Rouge Thursday morning. The governor said the campaign has not hurt his relationship with the president, who has invited Edwards to the White House nine different times. He said that good relationship will be important moving forward, if he’s reelected.

“That good working relationship will resume going forward. I think it’s important that the governor of Louisiana have a good working relationship with the president, regardless of party," Edwards said.

