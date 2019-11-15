FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even with afternoon temperatures running about 10° below mid-November norms, it would be hard to complain about Friday afternoon given all the sunshine the area enjoyed. It was a fine way to end the work week and the Storm Team thinks everyone will be quite happy with the weekend weather too.
Daybreak for both Saturday and Sunday will be cold, with many WAFB neighborhoods north and east of Baton Rouge getting a brief, light freeze on one or both mornings. The First Alert Forecast keeps Baton Rouge just above freezing both mornings, but that does not rule out pockets of frost around the Red Stick to start both days. Thanks to abundant sunshine, both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will warm into the 60s.
A slow but steady warming trend that began Friday afternoon will continue into next week, with afternoon highs returning to the 70s by mid-week. The region remains essentially rain-free through mid-week too as we await the next rainmaker.
The latest extended model guidance provides reasonably good confidence a cold front will arrive in the area sometime in the Friday to Saturday window, although the exact timing and system intensity are unclear. The Storm Team expects to get a better handle on that situation in the coming days.
In the meantime, enjoy the cool and dry November weekend!
