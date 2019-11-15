FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather incoming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a chilly Friday morning but at least it’s dry.
It’s all quiet on First Alert Doppler radar and it appears this will be the beginning of a stretch of nice weather across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Temperatures starting out today in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s under sunny skies and light northerly winds. We’ll top out this afternoon at 59°.
Overnight, expect clear skies and cold temps. A light freeze is possible for some neighborhoods as lows dip into the lower 30°s.
Beginning your weekend with sunny skies returning Saturday. Clouds lingering during the day Sunday. It’ll be a bit cool but pleasant, with highs this weekend in the low to mid 60°s.
