Fire breaks out inside kitchen of Mi Padre’s on Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of Mi Padre’s Restaurant overnight.
St. George firefighters were dispatched to 7750 Bluebonnet Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. A passerby saw smoke coming from Mi Padre’s and called 911.
Firefighters forced entry and found a fire in the kitchen area. The fire was declared under control nearly 45 minutes later at 1:21 a.m.
Nobody was located inside the restaurant and there were no injuries. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and did not spread to adjacent units of the building, according to a spokesperson for the department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.