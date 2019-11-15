Election Day is tomorrow; Here’s what to know now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday is Election Day for the November gubernatorial runoff election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are 175 candidate races and 123 propositions on ballots across the state.
You can use Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on your ballot. Voters can also access this information in the SOS Voter Portal.
Governor John Bel Edwards leads Republican candidate Eddie Rispone, on average, 48.7 to 46.9 in the last five public polls, including our own Gray television poll conducted by Mason-Dixon.
Experts say the race will come down to turnout. African-Americans voted early at a near-record pace, which is thought to be a plus for Edwards.
National election predictors, such as Sabato’s crystal ball, have given Edwards a slight edge based on early voting numbers and projected turnout.
President Donald Trump made his third visit to Louisiana to campaign for Eddie Rispone last night. He brought out primary candidate U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham in an attempt to demonstrate party unity. Voters who cast ballots for Abraham in the primary will play a key role in determining the victor.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.