Edwards, Rispone visit New Orleans on eve of election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana voters are about to make a choice about the future of the state. Friday is ostensibly last day of campaigning on the eve of the high-stakes and extremely close runoff in the governor's race.
Incumbent John Bel Edwards and Republican candidate Eddie Rispone will end their campaigns in New Orleans. And both candidates for governor got some of their last shots in before the election, holding events in the Shreveport-Bossier area where Rispone also got an assist from President Donald Trump.
At the Trump rally in Bossier City, Rispone addressed the crowd, urging support not for himself, but for the president. Rispone also said voters should remember that Edwards signed into law the largest tax increase in the state.
Edwards held his own event in Shreveport, calling Rispone nervous for calling on the president to campaign for him for a third time.
Political analyst Mike Sherman said that one way or the other, Trump's involvement in this runoff will be a key part in who becomes the next governor.
"A vote for John Bel Edwards is a vote for radical leftists who despise your values, hate your beliefs and want to crush the workers of the state. you're doing lousy compared to others," Trumps said.
Sherman said Trump is making no bones about it: this is a race of Democrats versus Republicans.
“He goes across the country, rooting for Republicans and trying to support them. In Louisiana the president still has a 54% approval rating," Sherman said. "For John Bel Edwards to win re-election, he needs upwards of 150,000 who voted for Trump to vote for him, and our FOX 8 poll, about 15% of Trump voters are indicating they'll support John Bel Edwards."
The poll shows Edwards with a razor thin lead. Analysts say that means the campaign with the stronger ground game and “get out and vote” efforts could make the difference between victory and defeat.
The polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.
