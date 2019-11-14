EBRSO deputy’s unit among 4 vehicles involved in I-12 pileup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 E was closed the morning of Thursday, Nov. 14 following a wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers.
The wreck occurred Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. on I-12 between the on-ramp and off-ramp at O’Neal Lane. The interstate fully reopened around 9 a.m. Thursday.
According to a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when an 18-wheeler hit a second 18-wheeler that was stopped behind two vehicles in traffic, causing a chain reaction.
Sources say three people were injured. One person was transported in critical condition, while the other two remain in stable condition.
An EBRSO deputy was in one of the vehicles involved in the wreck, the sheriff’s office confirmed. It’s unclear if the deputy was among those injured.
