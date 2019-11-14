Woman claims dog euthanized at animal shelter

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - A Texarkana woman is wanting changes after she says her dog was killed while being housed in the city’s shelter. Now city leaders are investigating the claim.
Candice Fricks said she is hurting with the loss of her Pit Bull, Ellie.
“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else’s dog,” Fricks said. “It’s not fair and it’s not right.”
Fricks said Ellie went missing on Nov. 1 and this past Friday, a family member sent her a picture of a dog believed to be Ellie at the Texarkana Animal and Adoption Center.
She tried to get the dog back on Monday. When she returned less than 24 hours later — it was too late.
"They told me that this dog — that I'm confused and this is not my dog — and it was a dog that had been there for three weeks," Fricks said. "And yes, it was euthanized that morning. Which I said, you don't understand me. I'm not confused."
Shelter officials would not provide her with information on the dog euthanized, according to Fricks. She remains insistent that it was her family pet.
"I can't bring Ellie back," Fricks said. "I wish I could. I can't bring her back — but I want justice.
Fricks has made a verbal complaint to the Texarkana Arkansas City Leaders. City Manager Kenny Haskin was not available for an on-camera interview on Wednesday, but issued this statement:
“(I) hope he is able to fulfill everything he said and home something is done,” Fricks said. “It needs to start at the top.”
