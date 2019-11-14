CAPTURED: Woman accused of keeping victim’s vehicle without permission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a woman accused of keeping someone’s vehicle without permission.
Police say Megan Gaylord, 29, was wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Investigators say the victim allowed Gaylord to use his vehicle to go to a nearby store and come back, but that Gaylord did not return the vehicle for several days.
Gaylord was arrested on Nov. 14 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
