Silver Bullet male enhancement capsules recalled

(WAFB) - Laboratory analysis found a certain batch of one brand of male enhancement capsule contains an undeclared ingredient that can pose serious health risks to consumers with underlying medical issues, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The FDA reports Nature’s Rx voluntarily pulled a batch of its Silver Bullet male enhancement capsules because they were found to contain sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra. Sildenafil is a PDE-5 inhibitor that has the potential to interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs such as nitroglycerin, lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels, according to the FDA.
Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates.
The recalled batch was sold as 10-capsule bundles with an expiry date: 11/2022 and lot number: 01251ZX1. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.
