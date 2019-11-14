RECALL: Organic soybeans recalled due to possible presence of mold

(WAFB) - A brand of organic soybeans is being recalled due to the possible presence of mold.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a company based out of Lakewood, Colo., is recalling Natural Grocers brand 2-pound Organic Soybeans due to the potential presence of mold. Those who bought the soybeans are advised to not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them for a store credit or refund.
The soybeans are packaged in a clear plastic bag that weighs 2 lbs and has a Natural Grocers label. The potential for mold was noted after routine testing. The soybeans were distributed to 154 Natural Grocers stores in the following states:
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wyoming
Click here for a store directory.
Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company at 303-986-4600 ext. 80801 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the recall from the FDA, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.