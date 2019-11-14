President Trump speaks in Bossier City ahead of runoff election Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Republican and Democratic political parties hosted rallies for their prospective candidates in northwest Louisiana on Nov. 14, two days before the Nov. 16 runoff election for governor.
President Donald Trump told voters they could “send a message” about impeachment to Democrats in Washington, D.C. by replacing Gov. John Bel Edwards with a republican.
“By supporting Eddie, you will deliver a powerful rebuke to the socialists trying to sabotage our democracy and erase your cherished way of life in Louisiana,” Trump said.
The president made clear appeals on Rispone’s behalf to voters who cast ballots for U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham during the runoff election. He invited Abraham and the rest of Louisiana’s republican delegation to congress on stage. Abraham again endorsed Rispone, though spent most of his speech slamming congressional democrats.
“It was a nasty campaign, but not really nasty enough because Ralph respects Eddie and Eddie respects Ralph,” Trump said.
The president also touted expanded military funding, which has benefited the Barksdale Air Force base in northern Louisiana. He repeatedly connected national issues to the governor’s race during his final attempt to energize the republican base Rispone needs to secure the election.
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at noon to constituents at his campaign’s Shreveport field office.
Edwards thanked campaign volunteers for their work in support of his campaign, as well as addressed President Donald Trump’s visit to nearby Bossier City, according to a news release.
WAFB’s political reporter, Matt Houston, spoke with Edwards about Trump’s visit.
“This is the political season and he’s doing what his party has asked of him and what happens during campaigns. But the fact of the matter is, we’re going to win re-election on Saturday and we’re going to resume our working relationship,” Edwards said.
Edwards told WAFB he will continue to work with President Trump if re-elected.
“That good working relationship will resume, going forward. I think it’s important that the governor of Louisiana have a good working relationship with the president, regardless of party," he said.
“Everything that I’ve been able to accomplish has been on a bipartisan basis, working with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents,” Edwards said.
Republican gubernatorial candidate, Eddie Rispone, was not available for comment Nov. 14.
President Trump spoke at a rally for Rispone at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City Thursday night. This is President Trump’s third visit to Louisiana this election cycle. Trump visited Monroe on Nov. 6 and Lake Charles on Oct. 11.
The president and first lady also attended the LSU vs. Alabalam game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Nov. 9.
