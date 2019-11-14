Community activist, Larry Profit, found dead in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen man has been found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just hours after speaking publicly about the need to curb violence in the community.
Authorities identified the victim as community activist, Larry Profit.
Profit was among several people who were vocal about crime just as the Port Allen city council meeting adjourned Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Profit was found dead at his home on Avenue A on Thursday, Nov. 14. His killer has not been caught.
Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown called Profit a “good guy” who was “against violence” and “supported the police.”
Brown urged anyone with information on Profit’s death to “not be afraid” and come forward.
Louisiana State Police is processing the crime scene.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.