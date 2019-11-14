Parents captured in the Washington Parish kidnapping case

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Jennifer Abelseth, the mother of the children, was captured today in Tangipahoa Parish.
She faces additional charges in Tangipahoa Parish and remains in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail awaiting transfer to Washington Parish, where she is facing four counts of simple kidnapping.
She was arrested in the Natalbany area after the Washington Parish sheriff’s office received a tip, according to a report sent by WPSO.
Her husband, Joshua Michael Abelseth was captured several days ago and remains in the Washington Parish Jail.
Joshua Abelseth and Jennifer Abelseth, who lost custody of their children through a court order, took the children from their grandparents’ home in Washington Parish.
The children are back with their custodial grandparents.
