Man charged with attempted murder of woman, arson after reportedly setting apartment on fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment on Siegen Lane in an attempt to kill a woman.
Officials with the St. George Fire Department say Ezra Spurlock, 39, was arrested Nov. 5 after reportedly setting fire to an apartment at Siegen Calais Apartments in the 8300 block of Siegen Lane back on Oct. 20.
Fire officials say the fire was out when firefighters arrived, but firefighters made sure the fire had not spread to any other apartments. The St. George investigator on scene determined the fire was arson. Further investigation prompted officials to issue a warrant for Spurlock on charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson.
The report states the victim reported that she and Spurlock were having domestic issues and that she had obtained a restraining order. She claims he was emotionally and physically abusive towards her. She reportedly told officials Spurlock had recently threatened to kill her and chased her around the apartment with a Taser. She claims he had previously violated the restraining order by coming onto the property, which law enforcement was able to confirm with apartment complex management.
Officials were also able to review surveillance footage from the apartment complex and nearby businesses.
Spurlock was taken into custody by deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 5. He was later transferred to the custody to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
