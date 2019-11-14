LSU coach Joe Brady nominated for an award given to the top assistant coach in college football

Joe Brady was nominated for the Broyles Award. (Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Television)
By Garland Gillen | November 14, 2019 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 10:48 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU passing game coordinator, Joe Brady, was nominated for the Broyles Award. The award honors the top assistant coach in college football.

Brady joined the LSU staff this offseason from the New Orleans Saints. Coach Sean Payton commended Brady on his work with LSU, calling the 30-year old “sharp.” Drew Brees also gave Brady rave reviews.

“He did a great job for us. I felt like he had a great understanding of the X and O’s of what we were doing,” said Brees.

The LSU offense is 4th in the country right now in points per game with 46.7. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Brady run the offense on Saturday’s.

Under Ensminger and Brady’s tutelage, Joe Burrow is the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

