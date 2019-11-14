Grover Cannon trial set to start Nov. 14

(Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 14, 2019 at 7:54 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 4:27 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The trial of the man accused of killing Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley will begin on the morning of Nov. 14.

Shreveport Officer Thomas LaValley was killed on Aug. 5, 2015, while responding to a call about suspicious activity at a Queensborough home. (Source: KSLA News 12)
Opening statements in the trial of Grover Cannon will begin at 9 a.m. this morning. This comes after four years and countless legal delays and computer issues. On Wednesday, jurors were bussed from East Baton Rouge Parish to Caddo Parish.

Cannon is accused of shooting LaValley at point-blank range.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

