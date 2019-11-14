FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light showers into early Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-level storm system will bring a chance for some light rain Thursday and into early Friday.
Rain amounts won’t be significant with most receiving less than 0.10″ of rain. Rain coverage should stay scattered with the best opportunity Thursday afternoon into the early evening as the storm system moves overhead.
A few pockets of sprinkles could remain into the predawn hours of Friday morning, but by mid-morning skies will begin to clear.
Temperatures stay chilly to end the week. Highs stay in the 50°s through Saturday and lows will be back into the 30°s Friday and Saturday mornings.
A light freeze will be possible for areas north and east of Baton Rouge on Saturday morning.
Next week will be highlighted by a slow but steady warming trend.
Sunday stays cool but enjoyable.
Another upper-level storm system could skirt the local area Monday bringing a few scattered showers to the forecast. Once again, rain totals will be light and severe weather is not expected.
Our next cold front is forecast to impact the area next Friday (Nov. 22). A few showers look to be possible with this frontal passage.
