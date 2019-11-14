FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler than normal temps through weekend, but with plenty of sunshine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday was a cool, gray day, with passing light showers across the WAFB region. Rain totals were under 0.1” for just about everyone in the WAFB area.
Rains will end Thursday evening with skies clearing through the night. Mostly clear skies and a light wind from the north will provide a Friday morning chill, with sunrise temperatures across much of the region in the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine through the day will take most neighborhoods into the upper 50s for the afternoon.
Cooler than normal weather prevails through the weekend, but it does stay dry with plenty of sunshine.
It will be a clear and cold start Saturday morning. The capital region will flirt with a morning low near 32°; areas north and east of Baton Rouge can expect a brief, light freeze near daybreak. Thankfully, sunny to mostly sunny skies through the day should push Saturday afternoon temperatures up to near 60° for the Baton Rouge metro area. Sunday looks good too, although be ready for another cold start, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 30s for metro Baton Rouge. Sunday afternoon temperatures will climb to 60° or more for many WAFB communities under partly cloudy skies.
The slow warming trend will continue into next week and afternoon highs could be back in the 70s as early as mid-week. The outlook through Thursday keeps the area mainly dry too.
Our extended guidance tools show another rainmaker arriving late next week. Timing differences between the Euro (ECMWF) and American (GFS) models will need to be resolved, but for now, it looks like widespread rains return in the Friday/Saturday time frame.
