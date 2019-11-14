FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler than normal temps through weekend, but with plenty of sunshine

It will be a clear and cold start Saturday morning. The capital region will flirt with a morning low near 32°; areas north and east of Baton Rouge can expect a brief, light freeze near daybreak. Thankfully, sunny to mostly sunny skies through the day should push Saturday afternoon temperatures up to near 60° for the Baton Rouge metro area. Sunday looks good too, although be ready for another cold start, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 30s for metro Baton Rouge. Sunday afternoon temperatures will climb to 60° or more for many WAFB communities under partly cloudy skies.